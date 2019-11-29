Syed Modi International Championship: Verma enters semifinals; Srikanth crashes out
Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered semifinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Friday. Verma outclassed Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in two straight games 21-19, 21-16, which lasted for 40 minutes.
In another clash, Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinal match. Srikanth faced defeat 18-21, 19-21 at the hands of South Korea's Son Wan Ho that lasted for 45 minutes. Verma will next take on South Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the penultimate clash on November 30. (ANI)
