Soccer-Pemsel resigns before taking up Premier League chief executive role

David Pemsel has informed the Premier League that he will not take up the role of chief executive next year following "media disclosures", the league said on Friday. Pemsel, the CEO of Guardian Media Group (GMG), was set to succeed Richard Scudamore in February after his appointment was approved at a shareholders' meeting in October.

"Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David's resignation and he will no longer be joining as Chief Executive," the Premier League said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1507575. The league said interim chief executive Richard Masters will continue in the role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)