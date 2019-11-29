International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Brazil's managerial merry-go-round takes bizarre spin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:40 IST
Soccer-Brazil's managerial merry-go-round takes bizarre spin

Brazil's managerial merry-go-round took a particularly bizarre turn on Friday when three of the clubs fighting relegation parted ways with their coaches, two of whom immediately rejoined rivals seeking to avoid the drop.

Four teams will be relegated from Brazil's Serie A, with Avai and Chapecoense already down with three games of the seasons remaining. The three teams in most danger of joining them are CSA, who are third bottom with 32 points; fourth-bottom Cruzeiro on 36 points, and the team one point above them, Ceara.

CSA coach Argel Fucks resigned just hours after his team beat Cruzeiro 1-0 on Thursday night only to join Ceara soon after. Ceara's coach until Thursday was Adilson Batista. Batista was fired only to be appointed at Cruzeiro 24 hours later after Abel Braga left the struggling giant.

Batista became Cruzeiro's fourth coach this year. Brazilian clubs are notorious for their impatient hiring and firing policies but Friday's changes were startling given the inter-club promiscuity and the little time each coach will have to make their mark.

"When Ceara fired Adilson with four games remaining I said to some friends, how have they got the guts to fire a coach with four games to go," said Cruzeiro president Zeze Perrella. "And, as incredible as it may sound, here we are doing the same." "I hope to jolt us into some kind of reaction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enough time to decide on Dhoni's future: Ganguly

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that theres enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhonis future and things will get clearer in a few months time. When Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastris reporte...

Another woman's charred body found in Hyderabad

Another womans charred body found in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Nov 29 PTI Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same loc...

Woman threatens Maha man with rape case, extorts Rs 15 lakh

Two people, including a woman, have been booked in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a person after threatening to file a rape case against him, police said on Friday. An official said victim Chinna Subba Mala R...

Nawaz Sharif was near site of stabbing incident at London Bridge

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was near the site where the stabbing incident took place at London Bridge on Friday, Pakistan media reported, adding that the PML-N leader has reached back home safely.Sharif was on his way to an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019