International Development News
Development News Edition

Enough time to decide on Dhoni's future: Ganguly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:32 IST
Enough time to decide on Dhoni's future: Ganguly

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that there's enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future and things will get clearer in a few months time. When Ganguly was ask to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastri's reported remarks that IPL 2020 will give a clear picture on Dhoni's future, he said: "We will see what happens, there's enough time. Of course it will get clear (within three months)."

Dhoni, who has not played after India's semifinal exit in the World Cup in July, has so far refused to talk much regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

But Ganguly said there was "absolute clarity" among the team think tank on how to deal with Dhoni's future. "No no, there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you'll find out in time," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by the Ajanta Shoes.

"There's transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions -- MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India -- certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It's very transparent and everybody knows where they stand." PTI TAP PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as U.S. law on Hong Kong brings back trade fears

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday in a post-holiday shortened session as a U.S.-China discord over Hong Kong reignited trade tensions and retail stocks dipped on signs of a tepid start to in-store Black Friday sales. China on Thursday threatene...

Namibian leader Geingob takes big lead in presidential election

President Hage Geingob took a commanding lead in Namibias presidential election with roughly two-thirds of the votes counted following Wednesdays vote, official data showed on Friday. Geingob, Namibias third leader since the sparsely popula...

Patriots sign K Forbath, release Folk

The New England Patriots released kicker Nick Folk after he underwent an appendectomy earlier this week, the team announced on Friday. Replacing him on the roster ahead of Sundays game against the Houston Texans is free agent kicker Kai For...

Over 160 nations agree to speed landmine clearing

Oslo, Nov 29 AFP The 164 signatory countries to the Mine Ban Treaty MBT agreed Friday to accelerate the work to achieve the goal of a mine-free world in 2025, Norways foreign ministry said. Countries have now agreed that it is necessary to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019