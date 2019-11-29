Golf-Larrazabal leaps ahead at Leopard Creek
Pablo Larrazabal sunk five birdies in six holes at the start of his back nine to card a 69 and open up a three-shot lead after the second round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club on Friday. The Spaniard also recorded a double-bogey on the seventh when he found water, but his tournament total of nine under-par is three ahead of South Africa's Branden Grace (70) and overnight leader Wil Besseling (73) from the Netherlands, who are tied for second.
"It was a good job, it was not an easy day, the wind was swirling around. The golf course was not playing easy, to choose the right club today was very tricky. But I had a lot of patience out there," Larrazabal said. The English duo of Marcus Arimtage (70) and Jack Singh Brar (72) are tied fourth on four under-par along with South Africa’s Thomas Aiken (70), as only 25 players in the field of 155 managed sub-par rounds on Friday. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
