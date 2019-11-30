International Development News
Redskins LB Kerrigan to miss first game of NFL career

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will miss the first game of his NFL career this weekend, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday. Kerrigan, who has started in 139 consecutive regular-season games, has been ruled out of Sunday's road tilt against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) due to a concussion.

The 31-year-old Kerrigan has collected 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this season in 11 games for the Redskins (2-9). Kerrigan has recorded 435 tackles, 89.0 sacks, 26 forced fumbles and three interceptions since being selected by Washington with the 16th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Redskins also ruled out wide receiver Paul Richardson, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

