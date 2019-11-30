Sports News Roundup: Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto sang Lewis Hamilton's praises on Friday, fuelling speculation that the Italian team could seek to sign the six times Formula One world champion for 2021. "Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver," Binotto told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when asked if he would like to sign Mercedes' Briton. Day ruled out of Presidents Cup and replaced by An

Australian Jason Day has been forced out of the Presidents Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by South Korean An Byeong-hun, International team captain Ernie Els said on Friday. Day, set to play his fifth Presidents Cup, was a captain's pick for the Dec. 9-15 biennial event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club where the International side, representing the rest of the world minus Europe, face a United States team led by Tiger Woods. NFL roundup: Saints clinch NFC South title

Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals as the visiting New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South championship by beating the Atlanta Falcons 26-18 on Thursday night. Hill, a backup quarterback who plays a variety of roles, deflected a punt to set up his touchdown reception from Drew Brees, and he replaced Brees on a third-down play that produced his rushing touchdown. Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening session, improved on his afternoon benchmark with a lap of one minute 36.256 seconds under the Yas Marina floodlights. Flames coach Peters resigns after alleged racial slur

Bill Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames on Friday following allegations he had used racial slurs against a player in the minor leagues a decade ago. Peters had been under investigation by the Flames and the National Hockey League after former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged on Twitter on Monday that the coach directed racial slurs at him when they were with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs 10 years ago. Nets' Irving to miss eighth straight game vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving for an eighth consecutive game when the Boston Celtics visit Friday afternoon, the team announced. The teams just played Wednesday in Boston, with Celtic fans booing Irving despite him being nowhere near the arena. The point guard received boos and derisive chants for leaving Boston to sign a max contract with the Nets in the summer. F1 fragrance deal has whiff of burning rubber

Formula One fans hooked on the sights and sounds of grand prix racing will soon be able to splash on some smells as well with a range of perfumes hinting at burning rubber and wet asphalt. Formula One and Designer Parfums announced at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday the launch of five luxury fragrances to go on sale next April. Reports: Eagles T Johnson gets $72 million extension

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, according to multiple reports citing sources. Reports said the extension is worth $72 million, with more than $54 million guaranteed. Cardinals' Shaw suspended for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on National Football League games, the league said on Friday. The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Ex-Angels 1B Bour to play next season in Japan

Veteran first baseman Justin Bour has agreed to play next season with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan, according to a report from the Japan Times. The 31-year-old Bour is coming off a difficult season in which he hit .172 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 52 games with the Los Angeles Angels. He became a free agent at the end of the season.

