International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Mitchell, Watling score half centuries as NZ build

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 08:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Mitchell, Watling score half centuries as NZ build
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Daryl Mitchell scored his first test half-century in his debut match as New Zealand continued to thwart England in the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton, reaching 315-6 at tea on the second day on Saturday.

Mitchell brought up his milestone when he rocked back and pulled a short Ben Stokes delivery to the midwicket fence for a fifth boundary. He had also belted a massive six off part-time legspinner Joe Denly before lunch. Wicketkeeper BJ Watling was dismissed for 55, his 18th test half-century, on the penultimate delivery before tea to end a 124-run partnership with Mitchell (63 not out) and give England some hope heading into the final session.

New Zealand had resumed on 173-3 with Tom Latham (101) and Henry Nicholls (five) at the crease after almost all of the final session on Friday was rained off. Stuart Broad struck in the second over when Latham, having just hit his 16th boundary through mid-on, left a delivery that held its line and clipped his off stump.

Latham's dismissal reduced the hosts to 182-4 and England quickly upped the pressure with Nicholls caught by Broad off Sam Curran when he top-edged a hook down to the fine leg. With the home side reduced to 191-5 and England looking to run through the tail, Watling and Mitchell stopped the rot and then seized back the momentum of the game after lunch on a wicket that is getting easier to bat on.

Broad finally broke the partnership with a delivery to Watling that reared up and the ball flew to Rory Burns at gully. New Zealand won the first match at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui courtesy of a career-best 205 from Watling, who also anchored a succession of middle-order partnerships in New Zealand's innings and 65-run victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guardiola wants to stay at Man City beyond 2021

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola is interested in staying as Manchester City manager beyond the length of his current contract with the Premier League champions, which is due to expire next summer. The 48-year-old is already on course t...

Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star h...

England dismiss New Zealand dangerman Watling in 2nd Test

England captured the vital New Zealand wicket of BJ Watling on the last ball before tea to snap a stubborn 124-run partnership on day two of the second Test in Hamilton on Saturday. At the interval, New Zealand was 315 for six with Watling ...

Schroder comes off bench to lift Thunder past Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the host Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 124 left in the fourth quarter and Steven Adams ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019