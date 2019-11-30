International Development News
Development News Edition

England dismiss New Zealand dangerman Watling in 2nd Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 09:03 IST
England dismiss New Zealand dangerman Watling in 2nd Test
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

England captured the vital New Zealand wicket of BJ Watling on the last ball before tea to snap a stubborn 124-run partnership on day two of the second Test in Hamilton on Saturday. At the interval, New Zealand was 315 for six with Watling out for 55 and debutant Daryl Mitchell still at the crease on 63.

Watling and Mitchell had stonewalled England for almost two full sessions as New Zealand looked to bat England out of the Test to take the series. England made a positive start to the day when they removed the overnight batsmen inside the first half-hour with Tom Latham gone for 105 and Henry Nicholls for 16, and New Zealand were five for 191.

Watling and Mitchell then dug in to patiently regain the initiative for New Zealand in a cautious partnership that saw England deliver 21 maiden overs in two sessions. Mitchell faced 122 deliveries before bringing up his 50, pulling Ben Stokes through mid-wicket for four.

An even more cautious Watling had faced 180 deliveries by the time he reached his 50 three overs later with an elegant cut to the cover boundary off Sam Curran. Their stubborn partnership had put New Zealand on track to at least draw the Test and take the series after comprehensively winning the first Test when Watling dominated with a double century.

Watling's charmed run came to an end in Hamilton when he fended a short ball from Stuart Broad to Rory Burns in the gully. Broad, who bowled Latham with his sixth ball of the day, has figures of three for 60.

He also took the catch to remove Nicholls off the bowling of Curran who has one for 63. Chris Woakes was the only other wicket-taker for England, removing Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the first day to have two for 57.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star h...

England dismiss New Zealand dangerman Watling in 2nd Test

England captured the vital New Zealand wicket of BJ Watling on the last ball before tea to snap a stubborn 124-run partnership on day two of the second Test in Hamilton on Saturday. At the interval, New Zealand was 315 for six with Watling ...

Schroder comes off bench to lift Thunder past Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the host Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 124 left in the fourth quarter and Steven Adams ad...

Bogdanovic scores 33 as Jazz take down Grizzlies

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his season-high-tying 33 points in the second half and collected eight rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 103-94 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019