Davis Cup: Leander, Jeevan hand India invincible 3-0 lead against Pakistan

India took an invincible 3-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup as doubles pair of Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their match on Saturday. Paes paired with debutant Nedunchezhiyan bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match against teenagers Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in just 53 minutes.

Later in the day, Sumit Nagal will take on Muhammad Shoaib and Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Hufaiza Abdul in men's singles match. Ramanathan and Nagal won their respective matches to give their team a 2-0 lead on the opening day of the tie on Friday. (ANI)

