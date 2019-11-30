International Development News
Faf du Plessis 'very positive' about standard of MSL

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has said that he is 'very positive' about the standard of Mzansi Super League.

Faf du Plessis 'very positive' about standard of MSL
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has said that he is 'very positive' about the standard of Mzansi Super League (MSL). "I'm very positive, especially about the standard of this league," Sport.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.

Du Plessis, who leads Paarl Rocks in the league, even went on to compare MSL with the Indian Premier League. "I think every player will say this in their own country, but I think that after the IPL, it's right up there standard-wise," he said.

"All of our international players are playing, which you don't generally get in the Big Bash. There are some quality players there (Big Bash), of course, but it's about the amount of international players that are on display," he added. Du Plessis also stressed to put a lot of importance in the league and called it a 'shining jewel'.

"Our top young players are also coming through so the product is very good, and we've got to make sure that we put a lot of importance on this league because it will grow our game in South Africa and produce a lot more talent. It's a shining jewel that we've got to take care of," Du Plessis said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

