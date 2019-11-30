Premier League: Manchester City play 2-2 draw against Newcastle
Manchester City on Saturday played a 2-2 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League.
Manchester City on Saturday played a 2-2 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute, handing Manchester City a 1-0 lead. However, just after three minutes, Jetro Willems scored an equaliser.
Kevin De Bruyne then handed Manchester a one-goal lead but that too only lasted for six minutes as Jono Shelvey levelled the scores in the 88th minute. Manchester City will now compete against Burnley FC on December 4 while Newcastle will face Sheffield United on December 6. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
