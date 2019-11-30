International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-No room for Inter to relax against SPAL, coach Conte warns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:30 IST
Soccer-No room for Inter to relax against SPAL, coach Conte warns
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte warned his players that he won't accept any complacency when they face relegation strugglers SPAL in Serie A on Sunday. Conte's side goes into the game at San Siro on a high after their 3-1 win away at Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, continuing their impressive run of form.

Inter have won seven of their last nine games in all competitions and are one point behind league leaders Juventus. But Conte underlined that 19th-placed SPAL will provide a sterner challenge than the standings might suggest. "SPAL uses the same system as us and adopts many of the same tactical situations that we do. They are an organized team with a fine coach in Leonardo Semplici," he said.

"We have to be very careful because, after important games like Slavia Prague, it's inevitable some sense of relaxation can set in. "That absolutely must not happen, and I'd be extremely disappointed if that were to happen tomorrow."

The flourishing strike partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez stole the show in Prague, with Martinez scoring twice and Lukaku once. But Conte said he still expects more from his forwards.

"They have grown a lot since the start of the season," he said. "They have worked hard, they are learning what positions to get themselves into. They are working to make the most of their characteristics, and they can both play as a center-forward or a second striker. "At the same time, I should underline that scoring a goal is only the final part. It's important, but there is also a big responsibility for them with and without the ball."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at Shadnagar...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points - BMG poll

The lead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives over the Labour Party has narrowed sharply to six points from 13 a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper conducted before the London Bridge attack...

AAI chairman visits Patna airport to review ongoing infrastructure development works

Airports Authority of India AAI chairman Arvind Singh recently visited JPNI airport in Patna to review the ongoing civil aviation infrastructure development projects in Bihar. Singh was accompanied by AK Pathak, Member Planning, AAI and oth...

CRIME BRIEFS

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pickpocketing inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sonu 37, Rohit 25, Vishal 24, Jitender 30 and Balak Ram 48, they said.On November 18, a person lodged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019