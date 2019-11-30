Soccer-Euro 2020 draw
Draw for the Euro 2020 tournament made in Bucharest on Saturday: Group A: (Rome and Baku)
Turkey Italy
Wales Switzerland
- - - Group B: (Copenhagen and St Petersburg)
Denmark Finland
Belgium Russia
- - - Group C: (Amsterdam and Bucharest)
Netherlands Ukraine
Austria Playoff winner D *
- - - Group D: (London and Glasgow)
England Croatia
Playoff winner C Czech Republic
- - - Group E: (Bilbao and Dublin)
Spain Sweden
Poland Playoff winner B
- - - Group F: (Munich and Budapest)
Play off winner A * Portugal
Germany France
* If Romania win playoff A, they will be moved to Group C and the winners of playoff D will move to Group F. Play off groups (to be played in March)
Playoff A: Iceland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria Playoff B: Bosnia, Slovakia, Ireland, Northern Ireland
Playoff C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel Playoff D: Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, Belarus (Compiled by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
