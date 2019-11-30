Soccer-Euro 2020 draw

Draw for the Euro 2020 tournament made in Bucharest on Saturday: Group A: (Rome and Baku)

Turkey Italy

Wales Switzerland

- - - Group B: (Copenhagen and St Petersburg)

Denmark Finland

Belgium Russia

- - - Group C: (Amsterdam and Bucharest)

Netherlands Ukraine

Austria Playoff winner D *

- - - Group D: (London and Glasgow)

England Croatia

Playoff winner C Czech Republic

- - - Group E: (Bilbao and Dublin)

Spain Sweden

Poland Playoff winner B

- - - Group F: (Munich and Budapest)

Play off winner A * Portugal

Germany France

* If Romania win playoff A, they will be moved to Group C and the winners of playoff D will move to Group F. Play off groups (to be played in March)

Playoff A: Iceland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria Playoff B: Bosnia, Slovakia, Ireland, Northern Ireland

Playoff C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel Playoff D: Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, Belarus (Compiled by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)