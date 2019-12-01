International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-England's Southgate says eight to 10 'big' nations in mix

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 00:43 IST
Soccer-England's Southgate says eight to 10 'big' nations in mix
Southgate's side will be amongst the favorites after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, although they will be up against Croatia, the side that knocked them out, in Group D along with the Czech Republic and a playoff winner. Image Credit: Wikimedia

England manager Gareth Southgate believes the margins will be fine and "eight or 10 big nations" are in the frame to win Euro 2020 after the draw for the tournament was made on Saturday. Southgate's side will be amongst the favorites after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, although they will be up against Croatia, the side that knocked them out, in Group D along with the Czech Republic and a playoff winner.

With the tournament being spread across 12 nations, England will have the advantage of playing each of their group games at Wembley, as well as the semi-final and final if they progress. Asked his thoughts on the draw, Southgate, who played in England's Euro 96 squad that reached the semi-finals, said: "I'm never sure whether it's a good draw. We have played two of the teams before and for us to play at Wembley is something special.

"We know the quality of (Croatia's) midfielders. That's a top-level fixture. There are eight to 10 big countries. The margins are really, really fine." If England wins their group they could face a last-16 tie in Dublin against Germany, France or holders Portugal -- all of whom are in a tough-looking Group F.

"The group has the winners of the last three big international tournaments," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. "It's a tough group with two favorites for the title and one candidate. We are going to believe in our chances." Southgate dismissed suggestions that England could have an easier draw by finishing second in their group.

"If you can win and be top seeds then you have to take control of your destiny," he said. "Let's hope we have the decision to make. We will take on whoever that comes." Wales, who enjoyed a dream run to the Euro 2016 semis and who clinched qualification in their final game earlier this month, has been placed in Group A with Turkey, Italy, and Switzerland.

Wales will open against Switzerland in Baku. "Logistically looking at it, it's Baku, Baku, Rome, rather than having Rome in the middle -- so for the fans it's much better," manager Ryan Giggs said.

"We want to take our chance, just like in 2016. It's not easy, you have to get the momentum as we did in France."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German SPD's new leadership casts doubt over Merkel coalition

Sharp critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives won a vote for the leadership of Germanys Social Democrats SPD on Saturday, raising big questions over the future of the government. The SPD said leftists Norbert W...

Motor racing-FIA aims to close loophole after Indian F2 racer escapes ban

Motor racings governing body plans to close a loophole that allowed Indian Formula Two racer Mahaveer Raghunathan to compete in the seasons last two races in Abu Dhabi despite collecting enough penalty points to be banned for a second time ...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead narrow to 15 points -Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow over the past week but it remains wide at 15 points, the Observer newspaper said, citing a poll by Opinium.Support for the Conserv...

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019