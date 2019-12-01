Alpine skiing-Italian Bassino wins giant slalom, Shiffrin third

Marta Bassino led an Italian one-two in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Vermont on Saturday, relegating home hero Mikaela Shiffrin to third place. Bassino, skiing last in the second run, held her nerve to capture her first World Cup victory at the age of 23.

She raised her arms in celebration on crossing the line in front of a large crowd that braved the bitter cold in Killington. Bassino edged compatriot Federica Brignone by 0.26 of a second, with American Shiffrin a further 0.03 back in third.

On a day when the course was shortened due to strong winds on the upper section, Shiffrin placed fifth in the first run before skiing with more aggression in the second. But the Italians spoiled the party as Bassino posted the fastest time in the first leg and Brignone was quickest in the second.

