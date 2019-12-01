International Development News
Development News Edition

Alpine skiing-Italian Bassino wins giant slalom, Shiffrin third

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vermont
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 00:44 IST
Alpine skiing-Italian Bassino wins giant slalom, Shiffrin third
Bassino, skiing last in the second run, held her nerve to capture her first World Cup victory at the age of 23. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marta Bassino led an Italian one-two in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Vermont on Saturday, relegating home hero Mikaela Shiffrin to third place. Bassino, skiing last in the second run, held her nerve to capture her first World Cup victory at the age of 23.

She raised her arms in celebration on crossing the line in front of a large crowd that braved the bitter cold in Killington. Bassino edged compatriot Federica Brignone by 0.26 of a second, with American Shiffrin a further 0.03 back in third.

On a day when the course was shortened due to strong winds on the upper section, Shiffrin placed fifth in the first run before skiing with more aggression in the second. But the Italians spoiled the party as Bassino posted the fastest time in the first leg and Brignone was quickest in the second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German SPD's new leadership casts doubt over Merkel coalition

Sharp critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives won a vote for the leadership of Germanys Social Democrats SPD on Saturday, raising big questions over the future of the government. The SPD said leftists Norbert W...

Motor racing-FIA aims to close loophole after Indian F2 racer escapes ban

Motor racings governing body plans to close a loophole that allowed Indian Formula Two racer Mahaveer Raghunathan to compete in the seasons last two races in Abu Dhabi despite collecting enough penalty points to be banned for a second time ...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead narrow to 15 points -Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow over the past week but it remains wide at 15 points, the Observer newspaper said, citing a poll by Opinium.Support for the Conserv...

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019