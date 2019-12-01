International Development News
Development News Edition

Browns bench S Randall for Steelers game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 02:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 02:18 IST
Browns bench S Randall for Steelers game

Cleveland safety Damarious Randall, who was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson the last time the two teams met, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, the Browns announced Saturday. Offensive lineman Greg Robinson (concussion) also was downgraded to out, the Browns announced.

Randall did not make the trip to Pittsburgh due to a coach's decision. Head coach Freddie Kitchens benched Randall as the result of something that occurred in the past week, according to a league source at Cleveland.com. Randall wasn't involved in early position drills on Friday that were open to the media. The defensive back said he received death threats after the hit that led to his ejection from the Nov. 14 game, which Cleveland won 21-7. He is also appealing a $28,075 fine.

"How is it, from the standpoint, after the hit ... I get so many death threats, so many people calling me names, people saying, 'Oh, I hope you get hurt, I'm going to kill you, this and that,'" the 27-year-old Randall told Cleveland.com after news of the death threats broke. "And it's OK for fans to do it to us, but then when we say something back, it's a problem, we get in trouble. I just never understood that." Randall, who apologized for the hit on Instagram after the game, dismissed the notion that the backlash could have been amplified after defensive end Myles Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.

Randall, 27, has started all seven games he has played for the 5-6 Browns this season and has 35 tackles, but does not have an interception. In his fifth NFL season, the former member of the Green Bay Packers (2015-17) has 14 career interceptions, two touchdowns and 262 tackles in 61 games (52 starts). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...

Broncos activate QB Lock off IR

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Fellow quarterback Brett Rypien was waived to make room for Lock, who could start Sundays game against the Los Angeles Chargers.While NFL Networks Ia...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Relentless Liverpool march on as Man City stumble

Liverpool opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League on Saturday when the old adage that title winners churn out victories even when not at their best had a special ring.A couple of hours after champions Manchester City drop...

UPDATE 8-UK PM Johnson pressured on jail terms after London Bridge attack

The London Bridge attack pushed law and order towards the top of the British political agenda on Saturday, with days to go before a snap election, after police said the assailant had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses but freed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019