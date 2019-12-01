International Development News
Texans place OT Howard on IR

Howard was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots prior to Saturday's decision. Image Credit: Twitter (@HoustonTexans)

The Houston Texans placed rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve on Saturday due to a knee injury. Howard was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots prior to Saturday's decision.

Howard missed two games earlier this season with a partially torn MCL, an injury he suffered during an Oct. 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first-round pick (23rd overall) started all eight games in which he played this season. Howard played college football at Alabama State.

Houston promoted nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes from the practice squad to fill the roster opening. Vanderdoes had 18 tackles in 16 games (13 starts) for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 but tore an ACL in the season finale and didn't play in an NFL game last season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

