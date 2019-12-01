Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. After moving to 5-4, the Eagles have since dropped close games to the New England Patriots and Dolphins. Alpine skiing: Dressen wins downhill in triumphant return from injury

German Thomas Dressen made a triumphant return to North America by winning the men's World Cup downhill in Alberta on Saturday, a year after suffering a serious knee injury in a high-speed crash. Dressen timed his run perfectly in the opening race of the season on the fast Lake Louise course in the Canadian Rockies. Qualified success for British F1 rookies Norris and Russell

British Formula One rookies Lando Norris and George Russell made sure they ended the season ahead of their team mates on qualifying performance, if not points, on Saturday. Norris, 20, completed his last Saturday session of the year in Abu Dhabi by qualifying ahead of McLaren team mate Carlos Sainz for the 11th time in 21 races. Russian athlete says country unfair target in doping scandal

Russian high jumper Ilya Ivanyuk, bronze medalist at this year's world championships, believes his country is being unfairly scrutinized for doping, an issue he said existed all over the world. Russia finds itself on the brink of a four-year Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found Moscow had tampered with laboratory data it handed over earlier this year. Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in early September, announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. Alpine skiing: Italian Bassino wins giant slalom, Shiffrin third

Marta Bassino led an Italian one-two in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Vermont on Saturday, relegating home hero Mikaela Shiffrin to third place. Bassino, skiing last in the second run, held her nerve to capture her first World Cup victory at the age of 23. Heat G Waiters apologizes for plane incident

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters apologized Saturday for the airplane incident that led to a 10-game suspension for detrimental conduct to the team. Waiters reportedly had a panic attack on the team plane during a flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles on Nov. 7 after ingesting a THC-infused edible. Mercedes boss 'totally OK' with Hamilton talking to Ferrari

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said he would have no problem with Lewis Hamilton talking to Ferrari about a move in 2021 after reports in Italy claimed meetings had already happened. The 34-year-old Briton, now a six-time world champion, will be a free agent when his Mercedes deal runs out at the end of next year. I'm the more skilled boxer, says Ruiz ahead of Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr said he was the more skilled fighter and Briton Anthony Joshua will have to rethink his strategy in their Dec. 7 title rematch. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June. NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers crush Wizards for 10th win in row

Anthony Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in less than three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th consecutive win by crushing the visiting Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday night. LeBron James, who also rested in the fourth quarter, finished with 23 points and 11 assists for the Lakers, who captured their 17th win in 18 games. Their lone loss during the stretch was at home to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 10.

