Seahawks' Clowney expected to play against Vikings

  • Updated: 01-12-2019 06:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to play in Monday night's contest against the Minnesota Vikings after missing one game with a core-muscle injury. The Seahawks listed Clowney as questionable on their Saturday injury report. Clowney was a limited practice participant for the second straight day, leading to optimism from Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

"We just practiced him very lightly today but he did well yesterday and he's fine," Carroll told reporters. "He should be ready to go." Clowney suffered the injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 11. The Seahawks had a bye the following week before Clowney missed last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the game, Clowney traveled to Philadelphia to meet with Dr. William Meyers, a core-muscle injury specialist. Clowney said he told the doctor he wasn't interested in undergoing surgery at this time. "I told him to hold that off," Clowney said. "So I'm holding that off and trying to finish this season. If it was a lot of games left, it'd be different. But we ain't got many ... I just told him I think I can get through those and try to help this team."

Clowney said Meyers explained to him what he was dealing with and discussed his MRI results with him. Clowney was acquired from the Houston Texans on the eve of the season and has been relatively quiet with 25 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 10 games. He returned the interception for a touchdown.

Clowney totaled 18.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Texans. In other injuries, fullback Nick Bellore (quadriceps) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) are listed as doubtful. Joining Clowney as questionable are defensive tackles Jarran Reed (ankle) and Al Woods (ankle), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring).

Carroll said he expects Reed to play and that Woods has made progress. He said the statuses of Kendricks and Willson will likely be determined on Monday.

