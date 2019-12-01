International Development News
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Burns run out after reaching ton, England 218-3 against NZ

Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Rory Burns wasted a chance to build on his second test century when he was run out shortly after reaching the milestone before England reached 218-3 at tea on the third day of the second test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Burns, who had combined with captain Joe Root in an innings- resurrecting 177-run partnership, brought up his century with a single to square leg off 208 balls. The 29-year-old, who had been dropped twice early in his innings on Saturday, however, wasted the opportunity to push on when he was run out two balls later for 101.

He flicked a delivery from Neil Wagner to the leg side and jogged a single but was then called through for a second run by Root and despite almost making his ground he was unable to beat Jeet Raval's flat throw from midwicket. Root, who has battled with a drop of form in 2019, was on 84, his highest score in his last 15 innings. Ben Stokes was on 10.

England were still 157 runs from establishing a first-innings lead after New Zealand made 375 but are likely hoping to bat only once in the match they need to win to level the two-test series. Burns and Root had resurrected England's innings after they had been reduced to 24-2 late on Saturday.

Despite being in a precarious position when they resumed on Sunday at 39-2, Root and Burns played aggressively on a wicket that was proving good for batting. New Zealand won the first test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

