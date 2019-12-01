International Development News
Development News Edition

Lindholm lifts Flames past Senators in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Calgary
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 08:30 IST
Lindholm lifts Flames past Senators in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Elias Lindholm's late third-period goal just over a minute after his team saw a lead disappear was the game winner as the host Calgary Flames beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Saturday night in their first game after coach Bill Peters resigned amidst a week of controversy. Goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who recorded the 1,000th home victory in franchise history.

Peters resigned after investigations began regarding claims that he directed a racial slur at a player while coaching in the minors and also kicked one of his players while coaching the Carolina Hurricanes a couple of seasons ago. Geoff Ward, who was an associate coach with Peters, filled in for Peters in a 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday also, but it was officially his first game as interim coach.

Lindholm's tally with 4:10 remaining in regulation came 61 seconds after the Flames blew a 1-0 lead. Sean Monahan, playing his 500th NHL game, chipped a puck into the offensive zone that Lindholm tracked down and then buried from the doorstep. Lindholm added an empty netter, a power-play goal, with 94 seconds left on the clock to round out the scoring.

The Flames have won two straight games and are on a 3-0-1 run following a six-game losing skid. Calgary's Dillon Dube opened the scoring with 64 seconds remaining in the first period. Off the faceoff in the Senators zone, the puck ricocheted off the foot of an Ottawa player and into slot where Dube was set up. Dube kicked the puck to his stick and buried a backhander for his second goal in three games.

Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau tied the game with 5:11 remaining in regulation, his team-high 14th goal. Goalie Marcus Hogberg, seeing his first game for the Senators this season, made 24 saves in the loss. Ottawa has lost four straight games, in which they've been outscored 13-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Bailey double sinks Bayern as Leipzig go top in Germany

Berlin, Dec 1 AFP Leon Bailey scored twice as Bayern Munich crashed 2-1 at home to 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig top the Bundesliga after a nervous 3-2 win at bottom side Paderborn. Hansi Flick lost for the first time in five ga...

Harden scores 60 as Houston dominates Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Couture scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019