New Zealand breakthrough as Burns run out for 101

Rory Burns thrived on fielding errors to post his second Test century and was then run out as England continued to advance in the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday. At tea on day three in Hamilton, England were 218 for three after Burns and Root had added 177 for the third wicket.

Root, celebrating a return to form, was on 84 with Ben Stokes on 10. With England looking to replicate New Zealand's winning formula in the first Test they needed long partnerships to build a healthy lead in an attempt to bowl New Zealand out on the final day.

Burns and Root obliged with Burns leading a charmed life when he was dropped on 10 and 19 and on 87 survived a run-out opportunity when New Zealand botched the return throw. He progressed confidently to 100 with a single to fine leg off Neil Wagner but then two balls later he was gone, paying the price for ambling through for the first single when Root called for two.

Burns accelerated through the return leg but after lengthy deliberation by the TV umpire he was found to be a centimeter short when BJ Watling broke the stumps. With the docile pitch doing no favors for the bowlers, New Zealand needed to make the most of the few opportunities they had, with Burns' wicket their first success on day three.

Wagner did his best to trouble the batsmen with his stock bouncers but apart from striking Burns on the shoulder and the chest, the batsmen were never seriously under pressure. It has been a crucial innings for England skipper Root who has struggled with the bat recently, leading to questions about whether the added pressure of captaincy was affecting his form.

His unbeaten 84 is his highest score in 15 Test innings since he notched a century against the West Indies in February.

