International Development News
Development News Edition

Liverpool stretch lead as Man City, Chelsea stumble

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 09:49 IST
Liverpool stretch lead as Man City, Chelsea stumble
Image Credit: Pixabay

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points with a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton as Manchester City slipped up once more in a draw at Newcastle on Saturday. Chelsea missed the chance to go level on points with second-placed City as Frank Lampard's men suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by West Ham, while Tottenham's winning run under Jose Mourinho continued as Dele Alli scored twice in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Virgil van Dijk is hoping to beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or on Monday and showed he can score goals as well as stop them with two towering headers from Trent Alexander-Arnold set-piece deliveries to put Liverpool 2-0 up inside 25 minutes. However, goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sent off 14 minutes from time for handling outside his area and Brighton reduced the deficit from the resulting free-kick through captain Lewis Dunk.

But the 10 men held out for another vital three points to edge closer to a first league title in 30 years. While Liverpool have made a habit of winning games when not at their best, not for the first time this season, City let points slip away to further dent their title chances after a 2-2 draw.

- City twice blow lead -

Twice Pep Guardiola's men led at St James' Park through Raheem Sterling and a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne strike eight minutes from time.

But Newcastle responded quickly on both occasions as Jetro Willems cancelled out Sterling's strike before Jonjo Shelvey swept home a well-worked free-kick two minutes from time. "We do the same work we have done over the last few seasons. We tried to score more goals but it did not happen," said Guardiola, whose side failed to capitalise on nearly 80 percent of possession.

City's slip-up gave Chelsea the chance to go level on points with the champions and Leicester, who host Everton on Sunday. However, the Blues failed to replicate their fine form over the past two months as West Ham won for the first time in nine games to ease the pressure on Manuel Pellegrini.

Aaron Cresswell scored the only goal three minutes into the second half with a tidy finish as he cut inside onto his weaker right foot. But it was the Hammers who were the more likely to add to the scoring as the second period wore on with Kepa Arrizabalaga keeping them at bay with a string of saves, while Michail Antonio had a goal ruled out after a VAR review for handball.

Tottenham are up to fifth and within six points of Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish as the in-form Alli preserved Jose Mourinho's perfect start. The scoreline should have been far more convincing for Mourinho's men, who led 3-0 with 17 minutes left as Alli's fine form continued with a goal either side of half-time before Moussa Sissoko scored for the first time in over two years.

But Tottenham have conceded twice in all three of Mourinho's matches in charge and were left hanging on as Harry Wilson scored a double for the visitors. Crystal Palace secured their first win in six games to move into the top half as Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp were on target in a 2-0 win at Burnley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis' haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra: Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis haste to attain power and childish comments sank the BJP in Maharashtra and the latter became the opposition leader. With the coming together of Shi...

MG Motor retails 3,239 Hector units in November

MG Motor India on Sunday said it has retailed 3,239 Hector units in November. The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said i...

PM greets BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisations 55th raiding day. Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSFs Raising Day. This force has been diligently protec...

Interstate gang selling adulterated liquor with fake labels busted, 3 nabbed

The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in smuggling and selling adulterated liquor as branded drinks after repackaging them in bottles imitating original products. Police said they have arrested three memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019