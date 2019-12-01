International Development News
Development News Edition

Athletics-Cheptegei sets new 10km road record for 2019 treble

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 15:34 IST
Athletics-Cheptegei sets new 10km road record for 2019 treble

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei set a new 10km road world record in Valencia on Sunday, closing out his season in style by eclipsing the previous benchmark set by Kenyan Leonard Komon. The current 10,000m world champion, who won the IAAF World Cross Championships earlier this year in Denmark, clocked 26 minutes 38 seconds, improving Komon's 2010 mark by six seconds, at the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso.

"What a year it has been. I can't believe it," the 23-year-old said after completing the memorable 2019 hat-trick. "I knew that Valencia was going to be a really fast course, one of the fastest in the world. So to get to achieve what we came here for is something really special.

"This year has made me so happy." Cheptegei reached the halfway mark in 13:23 and the world record appeared within his grasps when he reached eight km in 21:37.

He covered the final kilometre in 2:45.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.With less than two weeks be...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 17 hours NATION DEL23 RCEP-INDIA-JAPAN Japan indicates efforts on to address Indias concerns over RCEPNew Delhi Japan on Sunday gave clear indications that efforts were on to make India join the ambitious Re...

Bharti Airtel announces new plans; prices hiked up to Rs 2.85 per day

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN5 UK-ATTACK-ISIS ISIS claims London knife-attackLondonThe Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. FGN8 P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019