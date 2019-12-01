REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-SECURITY-SUSPECT/

UK PM Johnson pressured on jail terms after London Bridge attack LONDON - The London Bridge attack pushed law and order towards the top of the British political agenda on Saturday, with days to go before a snap election, after police said the assailant had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses but freed early from prison.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh wave of protests

HONG KONG - Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, after a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting “revolution of our time” and “liberate Hong Kong”. U.S.

SOUTH-DAKOTA-CRASH/ South Dakota plane crash kills 9, injures 3: AP, citing authorities

Nine people were killed and three were injured in an airplane crash in the U.S. state of South Dakota, the Associated Press reported late on Saturday, citing authorities. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings WASHINGTON - A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct within a few weeks.

BUSINESS EU-ALPHABET-ANTITRUST-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators say they are investigating Google's data collection BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators are investigating Google’s collection of data, the European Commission told Reuters on Saturday, suggesting the world’s most popular internet search engine remains in its sights despite record fines in recent years.

AUTOS-FIATCHRYSLER-LABOR/ Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday announced a tentative agreement for a four-year labor contract, a boost for the automaker as it works to merge with France’s Groupe PSA. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-FROZEN-2-NORWAY-SAMI/ Disney's 'Frozen 2' thrills Sámi people in northern Europe

OSLO - The sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2013 hit animated musical “Frozen” is generating excitement among indigenous Sámi people in northern Europe, whose culture the movie has taken inspiration from. PEOPLE-ANNAWINTOUR/

Love your clothes and pass them on, says Vogue supremo Wintour ATHENS - Clothes should be cherished, re-worn and even passed on to the next generation, Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine said, calling for more sustainability in the fashion world and less of a throwaway culture.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Avs rout Blackhawks in Rantanen’s return Joonas Donskoi and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists in his first game in more than a month, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 in Denver on Saturday night.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career, as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Spain prepares to host COP25 climate change summit Madrid tightens security and begins preparations ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

1 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT POLAND-JUDICIARY/ (TV)

Poles rally against government pressure put on judges Polish lawyers and judges stage protest in front of Justice MInistry against pressure being put on judges.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexican president Lopez Obrador completes one year in office Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marks one year in office with a celebration and speech at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City.

1 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/REMAIN (TV)

In medieval Canterbury, anti-Brexit parties are divided and could be conquered Caroline Hegey and Emma Kelland, voters in the bellwether English city of Canterbury, both passionately want Britain's next government to stop Brexit. But in next month's general election, the most important in Britain in decades, they will vote for different parties, dividing support between the Labour Party, who want a second referendum, and the Liberal Democrats who want to cancel Brexit.

2 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/TRUMP-ARRIVAL (PIX) (TV)

Trump due to arrive in UK ahead of NATO summit U.S. President Donald Trump is due to arrive to the UK ahead of the NATO summit. Trump will visit the UK from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 according to the White House.

2 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-BRAZIL

Brazil negotiators in the dark as U.N. climate talks start in Madrid Brazil’s climate negotiators head to the COP25 climate conference without knowing whether they have the political backing of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro or his environment minister to make a deal.

2 Dec MOROCCO-INEQUALITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Morocco's poor left behind after development push Mohammed Akki left his home in Morocco's Middle Atlas mountains to seek regular work and a better life, but he still lives on the margins in a country where costly investment has spurred a lively private sector. He is part of a large class of impoverished Moroccans left behind by rapid development that has transformed much of the northwestern coastline.

2 Dec CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MOZAMBIQUE-USA/TRIAL Awaiting verdict for salesman indicted in Mozambique loan scandal

Jury is deliberating in the case of Jean Boustani, the Privinvest salesman accused of helping to defraud U.S. investors in bonds backed by the Mozambican government. The case is before Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn. 2 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-FASHION/ (TV)

Giorgio Armani and Naomi Campbell among stars honoured at British Fashion Awards The 2019 British Fashion Awards are held at London's Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will be hosted by actress Tracee Ellis Ross with Italian designer Giorgio Armani receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award and model Naomi Campbell honoured with the Fashion Icon prize.

2 Dec SHOWBIZ-YEAR ENDER/2019-NEWSSTORIES-PART1 & 2 (PIX) (TV)

The highs and lows of 2019's showbiz news - Part 1 & 2 From Kevin Spacey to Harvey Weinstein we look back at the stories that made the years top news for 2019

2 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TRADE/FRANCE U.S releases findings on investigation in to French digital tax

U.S. trade officials said they will announce any proposed action toward France on Monday when they release the findings from their investigation into the European ally’s tax on big internet companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook. 2 Dec

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/ Online retailers fight for shoppers on Cyber Monday

E-commerce retailers compete for shoppers and try to maintain margins on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, the Monday after U.S. Thanksgiving. 2 Dec

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/CYBERMONDAY (PIX) Shoppers scour the internet for deals on Cyber Monday

The likes of Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers are expected to roll out web-only deals in a bid to lure customers following the official start of the holiday shopping season on Black Friday. 2 Dec

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate. 2 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) The 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25) kicks off in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

2 Dec

