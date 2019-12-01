Soccer-Watford sack manager Flores - club statement

Watford have sacked manager Quique Sanchez Flores following a poor run of results in which the club won only one of their 10 league matches with the Spaniard in charge, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Flores, who was reappointed in September for a second spell in charge, is the second manager to be sacked by the club this season after they let go of Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.

"With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores," the club, who are bottom of the standings, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)