International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Guangzhou reclaim Chinese title with victory over Shanghai Shenhua

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:36 IST
Soccer-Guangzhou reclaim Chinese title with victory over Shanghai Shenhua
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Guangzhou Evergrande clinched an eighth Chinese Super League title in nine seasons as Fabio Cannavaro's side beat Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 on Sunday to reclaim the trophy 12 months after surrendering it to Shanghai SIPG.

Evergrande's run of seven straight titles came to end last season but goals from Wei Shihao, Park Ji-soo, and Elkeson ensured the trophy returned to Tianhe Stadium as Guangzhou finished two points ahead of Beijing Guoan. Wei put Guangzhou in front with a deft close-range finish three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Park doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the interval when he side-footed home.

Elkeson, who rejoined Guangzhou in the summer after a three-and-a-half-year spell with SIPG, added the third seven minutes from fulltime when he burst into the penalty area following Paulinho's through ball to slot past Shenhua's Chen Zhao. "Today everyone is united and being able to achieve this result is an affirmation of our efforts," said Guangzhou captain Zheng Zhi.

"We're very proud of this achievement. "This victory is significant. The team has changed and everyone has paid a lot. The new and old players have helped each other to win this championship."

Guangzhou's victory comes despite a turbulent season for a club that has established itself as the dominant force in Chinese football. Speculation over the future of Cannavaro has been constant since Evergrande was knocked out of the Asian Champions League in the semi-finals and doubts remain over whether the Italian will still be in the post next season.

Beijing finished in second - the club's best finish since 2014 - after fighting back to secure a 3-2 victory over Shandong Luneng. Bruno Genesio's side needed to win on Sunday and to have Shenhua defeat Evergrande to win the title, but the club from the capital went two goals down inside 34 minutes when Roger Guedes and Marouane Fellaini netted for Shandong.

Zhang Yuning pulled one back for Beijing and Renato Augusto scored from the penalty spot in first-half injury time to ensure the teams went into the break level. Wang Ziming completed the comeback in injury time as Beijing finished the season on a high. Deposed champions Shanghai SIPG thrashed already-relegated Shenzhen FC 6-0 as they finished in third while Jiangsu Suning jumped into fourth on the final day when their 2-0 win over Tianjin Tianhai moved them ahead of Shandong Luneng.

In the day's other games, Rafa Benitez's Dalian Yifang sealed a 2-0 win over Beijing Renhe and Henan Jianye won 1-0 against Guangzhou R&F. Hebei CFFC beat Wuhan Zall 2-1 while Tianjin Teda took all three points from Chongqing Lifan with a 2-0 win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Full-time CAC is not required : Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said a full-time Cricket Advisory Committee CAC was not required since it has a limited role to perform, restricted to only one or two meetings. The BCCI on Sunday deferred the appointment of the CAC ...

Reasi Admin harnessing traditional 'Dona-Pattal' as alternate to single use plastic

In its endeavours towards preservation and protection of ecology besides promoting alternative to single use plastic SUP, the local administration in Reasi is harnessing traditional use of Dona-Pattal leaf bowl and plate and kujja cup to ma...

Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia

A bus carrying Tunisian tourists crashed in mountains in the countrys north on Sunday, killing 22 people and injuring 21, the interior ministry said. The bus was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region when it plunged over a cliff, the mi...

Woman vet gangrape & murder: Accused lodged in high-security

The four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian have been kept in solitary confinement in high-security cells in the Cherlapally Central Prison here and put under heightened surveillance to ensure their sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019