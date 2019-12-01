International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Watford sack manager Flores after 85 days in charge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 22:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Watford sack manager Flores after 85 days in charge
Image Credit: Pixabay

Watford sacked manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday less than three months into his reign following a poor run of results in which the club won only one of their 10 league matches with the Spaniard in charge, the Premier League club said. Flores, who was reappointed in September for a second spell in charge, is the second manager to be sacked by the club this season after they let go of Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.

"With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores," the club, who are bottom of the standings with eight points from 14 games, said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/club-statement-quique-sanchez-flores. The club have not announced a replacement but British media reported that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was a candidate.

"I would love to say a big thank you from my heart for the appreciation, respect and support that I've felt in each moment I've lived in the lovely family that Watford is," Flores said in a statement. "This is not the time to think about individual feelings, it's time to have a collective reaction... I wish you all the best. Stay strong!"

Since Sean Dyche's departure in 2012 when the Pozzo family took over ownership of the club, 10 managers have come and gone -- including Flores twice -- of whom only Gracia lasted more than one season. Flores was previously in charge of the club during the 2015-16 season, after which he was surprisingly sacked. He took over from Gracia after his fellow Spaniard won only one point in the first four matches of the season.

Under Flores, Watford's solitary league win came against promoted Norwich City last month while they beat Championship side Swansea City in the League Cup before being eliminated in the fourth round by Everton. In the league, he oversaw five defeats -- including an 8-0 humbling by champions Manchester City -- and his last game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Southampton where they let their lead slip in the final 12 minutes.

"Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision," Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said. "The appointment of a new head coach is imminent and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful."

Watford's next game is a league trip to Leicester City on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police to organise mass cyber awareness programme for city schoolchildren

The Delhi Polices Cyber Crime Unit is organising a mass cyber awareness and computer security programme for schoolchildren across the city on Monday, police said.An hour-long session on Cyber UDAY Universal Direct Awareness in Youth, will ...

UP govt seeks reply from 26 district police chiefs over incidents of stubble burning

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sought an answer from police chiefs of 26 districts of the state over incidents of stubble burning and absence of proper control over them despite the orders of the Supreme Court and directives of the ...

Mainpuri SP transferred over delay in probe into death of student

Taking serious cognizance of the delay in the investigation into the death of a student of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued orders for the transfer of the Mainpuri superint...

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

J.J. Watts season might not be over after all. The Houston Texans star defensive end was considered to be done for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in late October. He even took to Twitter to write This game can be beautifu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019