Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts into rematch

  • Reuters
  Updated: 01-12-2019 22:56 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 22:56 IST
Two days after a photo of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Pittsburgh started it" emblazoned in orange made the rounds on social media, some Pittsburgh Steelers players showed up for Sunday's game with a message of their own. Defensive tackle and team captain Cameron Heyward was among players sporting a "Free Pouncey" shirt as they headed into Heinz Field on Sunday morning.

Both shirts are referencing the fight between the teams on Nov. 14 that resulted in an indefinite suspension for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games -- later reduced to two on appeal -- for his part in the brawl.

While some Steelers players wearing the shirt opted to cover their faces with hoodies or masks, Heyward made no effort to mask his identity. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a Browns spokesperson said Kitchens' children gave him the shirt "as a joke." He wore it when he joined his family in seeing the Mister Rogers biopic, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." While he wore a jacket over the shirt, his jacket was unzipped far enough for moviegoers to see the shirt. Friday was Kitchens' 45th birthday.

The Browns told Schefter that Kitchens hadn't planned or it to be seen and "understands it's not a good look." Fred Rogers, the subject of the movie, was a beloved resident of Pittsburgh, and a Steelers source told Schefter that Kitchens' choice of apparel could be viewed as another act of disrespect toward the city.

The fight between the teams broke out at the end of the game, and Garrett ripped the helmet off the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him. In all, 33 players and both teams were fined a total of $732,422. Sunday's game is a crucial matchup for both teams as they seek to keep their AFC wild-card hopes alive.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

