International Development News
Development News Edition

Tucker’s game-winning FG gives Ravens 20-17 victory over 49ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 02:50 IST
Tucker’s game-winning FG gives Ravens 20-17 victory over 49ers
Image Credit: Flickr

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a late-season battle of NFL titans. The win was the eighth in a row for the Ravens (10-2), leaders of the AFC Central.

San Francisco (10-2) lost for the second time in its last four games after an 8-0 start. Tucker's successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straight in the fourth quarter of games in his career.

The Ravens' final drive covered 34 yards in 12 plays, killing the final 6:28, and began after the 49ers failed on a fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 35 when Jimmy Garoppolo had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage. Lamar Jackson kept the winning drive alive with a 3-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 at Baltimore's 44.

Jackson finished with a team-high 101 yards on 16 carries, his fourth 100-yard game of the season. No previous NFL quarterback had ever rushed for 100 yards in more than three games in a single season. In a steady rain, the second half turned into a defensive struggle after the Ravens had taken a 17-14 lead in an offensive-minded first half.

Before the game-winning field goal, the only scoring in the second half had been a 32-yard field goal by the 49ers' Robbie Gould that tied the game at 17-all with 3:41 remaining in the third period. Jackson had one rushing and one passing touchdown in the first half, during which the Ravens took the 17-14 lead on the strength of a Tucker 30-yard field goal late in the second period.

Jackson's TD pass covered 20 yards to Mark Andrews after the 49ers had opened the scoring on a 33-yard Garoppolo-to-Deebo Samuels connection. Jackson put Baltimore up 14-7 early in the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run, but this time it was San Francisco that countered, drawing even on a 40-yard scamper by Raheem Mostert.

The first half featured just one turnover, but it was a costly one for the 49ers. Garoppolo was stripped of the football on a sack by Chuck Clark, with Brandon Williams recovering at the San Francisco 23 midway through the first quarter. Andrews' TD catch came two plays later.

Jackson threw for just 105 yards on 14-for-23 with the one TD. Andrews was his top receiver with three catches for 50 yards and the one score. Garoppolo went 15-for-21 for 165 yards and his one TD pass.

There were no interceptions in the game. Mostert was the game's leading rusher with 146 yards and one TD on 19 carries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland slams Amazon for Auschwitz Christmas ornaments

A Polish museum has slammed US e-commerce giant Amazon for selling Christmas ornaments with images of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, calling them inappropriate. The museum at the site of the former camp in southern Poland on...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix listed in championship order -MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 4 Hamiltons 11th win of the season, fifth in Abu Dhabi and 84th of his career. He start...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over the probe into a murdered journalist, announced on Sunday he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next...

Redskins turn back Panthers for second straight win

Derrius Guice rushed for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins came up with a late goal-line stand in a 29-21 victory against the host Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. The Redskins 3-9 won for the second week in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019