Koivu's shootout winner gives Wild 3-2 win over Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 04:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 04:34 IST
Koivu’s shootout winner gives Wild 3-2 win over Stars
Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu, playing in his 1,000th career game, scored the winner in the fourth round of a shootout as the Wild defeated the visiting Dallas Stars, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored in regulation for Minnesota and goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots. The Wild extended their point streak to nine games (6-0-3).

John Klingberg and Blake Comeau tallied and goaltender Ben Bishop made 27 saves as the Stars dropped their third game in a row. After both teams scored twice during the first three rounds of the shootout, Koivu skated in and put a backhander into the top shelf. Stalock then stopped Dallas' Corey Perry to clinch the victory.

The Wild forced overtime on Parise's power-play goal at 17:30 of the third. Fiala's high shot from left faceoff circle deflected off Bishop's right shoulder, with Parise batting the puck out of mid-air and into the top right corner of the net. Dallas took a 2-1 lead at 14:09 of the third, as Comeau wrestled a rebound away from Minnesota's Eric Staal and took the puck behind the net. He continued to the left faceoff circle, from where he spun and fired a low shot that squeaked through Stalock's pads.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild took the lead with a power-play goal by Fiala at 12:43 of the second. Koivu sent the puck into the right corner for Parise. Two defenders followed, with the puck squirting free from the scrum and back to Koivu, who had made his way to the bottom of the right faceoff circle. Koivu's centering pass deflected off Fiala's skate near the left post and into the net.

The Stars tied it with a power-play goal by Klingberg at 15:28 of the second. Jamie Benn weaved the puck over the goal line and near the right side boards, with a Minnesota defenseman losing his stick while trying to poke it away. Benn fed the puck back to the point to Esa Lindell, who immediately swung the puck to the other side to Klingberg. By that time, Benn had set up in front to provide a screen and Stalock never saw Klingberg's shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

