International Development News
Development News Edition

Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts, criticize Kitchens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 05:42 IST
Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts, criticize Kitchens
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two days after a photo of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Pittsburgh started it" emblazoned in orange made the rounds on social media, some Pittsburgh Steelers players showed up for Sunday's game with a message of their own. Defensive tackle and team captain Cameron Heyward was among players sporting a "Free Pouncey" shirt as they headed into Heinz Field on Sunday morning.

Both shirts are referencing the fight between the teams on Nov. 14 that resulted in an indefinite suspension for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games -- later reduced to two on appeal -- for his part in the brawl. While some Steelers players wearing the shirt opted to cover their faces with hoodies or masks, Heyward made no effort to mask his identity.

After the game, which the Steelers won 20-14, Pittsburgh players had pointed criticism for Kitchens and his decision to wear the shirt. "I know that our coach never would have done anything like that," left guard Ramon Foster said, per ESPN. "Why throw gas? When you do something like that, you throw your players in harm's way. He's not on the field. You throw your players in harm's way when you do stuff like that with a vengeance. And I hate that for them."

Right guard David DeCastro said it was "pretty stupid" of Kitchens to wear the shirt. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a Browns spokesperson said Kitchens' children gave him the shirt "as a joke." He wore it when he joined his family in seeing the Mister Rogers biopic, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." While he wore a jacket over the shirt, his jacket was unzipped far enough for moviegoers to see the shirt. Friday was Kitchens' 45th birthday.

The Browns told Schefter that Kitchens hadn't planned for it to be seen and "understands it's not a good look." Asked after the game about wearing the shirt, Kitchens said he'd do so again.

"I wore a T-shirt," Kitchens told reporters. "I wore a jacket with it. My daughters wanted me to wear the shirt. I'd wear it again. I put on a jacket, I covered it up, I took a picture, that was simple as that. A T-shirt didn't cause us to give up 40-yard passes. We were ready to play. That's the only thing people need to be concerned about. We were ready to play." Fred Rogers, the subject of the movie, was a beloved resident of Pittsburgh, and a Steelers source told Schefter that Kitchens' choice of apparel could be viewed as another act of disrespect toward the city.

The fight between the teams broke out at the end of the game, and Garrett ripped the helmet off the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him. In all, 33 players and both teams were fined a total of $732,422.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Tired of your ordinary earthly vacations Some day soon you might be able to board a rocket and get a room with a view - of the whole planet - from a hotel in space.At least, that is the sales pitch of several companies racing to become the ...

Rams rack up 549 yards in rout of Cardinals

Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and connected on his first touchdown pass in over a month and the visiting Los Angeles Rams boosted their shrinking playoff hopes by rolling to a 34-7 victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals. Goff threw two ...

Last-second field goal lifts Broncos over Chargers

Brandon McManus kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and rookie quarterback Drew Lock passed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut to lift the host Denver Broncos to a 23-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sund...

White House tells House Democrats that it will not participate in Wednesday impeachment hearing

The White House said in a letter on Sunday to the chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that President Donald Trump would not send representation to a Wednesday impeachment hearing. Pat Cipollone, counsel to the presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019