Pistons rout Spurs behind Wood's career-high 28 points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 06:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 06:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Center Christian Wood poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench and the host Detroit Pistons rolled to a 132-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Wood's previous career high was 26 points for Milwaukee last season. He was claimed off waivers by Detroit during the offseason. Luke Kennard scored 20 points as seven Pistons reached double figures.

Bruce Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds and Svi Mykhailiuk also tossed in 13 points. Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris supplied 10 points apiece and Rose also had a team-best 10 assists. Pistons center Andre Drummond chipped in nine points, including his 8,000th career point, and pulled down 16 rebounds. Detroit's margin of victory was its biggest of the season.

The Pistons were coming off two close losses to Charlotte but controlled this game most of the way. They shot 59.1 percent from the field and made 15 of 31 3-point attempts. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points. Lonnie Walker IV scored 13 off the bench and Rudy Gay added 12. Drew Eubanks chipped in nine points and eight rebounds but San Antonio was outscored 73-47 after halftime.

The Pistons led by 15 late in the first half but San Antonio finished it with a 14-7 spurt to cut Detroit's lead to 59-51. DeRozan and Gay combined for 27 first-half points to keep their club within striking distance. Kennard led Detroit with 13 points and it also got 30 points from the second unit, with Wood (nine points) pacing that group.

Detroit opened the second half with an 8-2 run for a 14-point advantage. Brown hit a 3-pointer four minutes into the quarter to make it 72-57. A Kennard 3-pointer midway through the quarter pushed the lead to 16 points and a Griffin three-point play upped the advantage to 17. Wood had a layup and a dunk and Mykhailiuk knocked down a 3-pointer to increase Detroit's lead to 24 at 93-69. Wood answered a Spurs basket with a corner three before the quarter ended to make it 96-71.

