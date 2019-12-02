International Development News
Development News Edition

Last-second field goal lifts Broncos over Chargers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 06:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 06:22 IST
Last-second field goal lifts Broncos over Chargers
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Brandon McManus kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and rookie quarterback Drew Lock passed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut to lift the host Denver Broncos to a 23-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Denver (4-8) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Los Angeles (4-8) lost its third straight.

McManus' field goal followed a 37-yard pass interference penalty against the Chargers, and it was the third field goal in the game's final 4:26. The second of those three came when the Chargers tied the game at 20 on a 46-yard field goal by Michael Badgley with 14 seconds remaining. Los Angeles converted a 4th-and-11 from its own 24 with 2:22 left to keep the drive alive, and then quarterback Philip Rivers found Mike Williams down the left sideline for a 38-yard completion.

McManus had kicked a go-ahead 52-yard field goal with 4:26 remaining to put the Broncos ahead 20-17. Lock finished 18-for-28 passing for 134 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Rivers was 20-for-29 for 265 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Lock shined at the outset, throwing a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to Courtland Sutton to help the Broncos take a 17-10 lead into halftime. Lock's first scoring pass came about as the result of a savvy end zone adjustment from Sutton, who avoided contact from Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. with his left hand while corralling the 26-yard TD pass from Lock with his right.

Los Angeles trailed 17-3 with halftime approaching but pulled to within one score as Rivers hooked up with Austin Ekeler for a 30-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. McManus erupted at the Broncos sideline at the conclusion of the ensuing possession, throwing his helmet after Denver head coach Vic Fangio elected to bypass a potential NFL record-breaking 65-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the half.

Los Angeles tied the game at 17-all with 12:18 left, as Rivers found Keenan Allen for a 36-yard touchdown pass and Badgley kicked the point-after. The Chargers had the chance to take the lead after Denzel Perryman intercepted Lock on the next Denver possession, but Badgley's 55-yard field goal attempt clanged off the left upright with 9:20 to go.

Melvin Gordon rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries for the Chargers, while Williams had five receptions for 117 yards. Sutton paced the Broncos with four receptions for 74 yards. Derek Wolfe had two of Denver's three sacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares tick up as hopes for Sino-U.S. breakthrough stay intact

Global shares ticked up on Monday and oil rebounded after a big fall late last week, as investors clung to hopes Beijing and Washington could reach a compromise in trade talks although increasing tensions over Hong Kong unsettled market con...

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Tired of your ordinary earthly vacations Some day soon you might be able to board a rocket and get a room with a view - of the whole planet - from a hotel in space.At least, that is the sales pitch of several companies racing to become the ...

Rams rack up 549 yards in rout of Cardinals

Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and connected on his first touchdown pass in over a month and the visiting Los Angeles Rams boosted their shrinking playoff hopes by rolling to a 34-7 victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals. Goff threw two ...

Last-second field goal lifts Broncos over Chargers

Brandon McManus kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and rookie quarterback Drew Lock passed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut to lift the host Denver Broncos to a 23-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019