Chiefs' defense dominates in stomping of Raiders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 06:39 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for just 175 yards Sunday in windy conditions, but the Kansas City Chiefs relied on a stubborn defense to stomp the Oakland Raiders 40-9 at Kansas City, Mo. The victory widened the advantage the Chiefs (8-4) enjoy in the AFC West, a division they captured each of the past three seasons. The Raiders fell to 6-6.

The sub-200 yard performance was the second straight for Mahomes, who went 15 of 29 with a touchdown. His previous low in passing yardage in a game he finished was 243 yards. The need for offensive production was minimized by three takeaways -- one run back for a touchdown -- generated by Kansas City, which also scored two points off the return of a blocked extra point attempt following Oakland's only touchdown.

Quarterback Derek Carr managed just 222 yards passing for the Raiders, who suffered consecutive 30-point losses for the second time in franchise history and the first since 1961. They fell 34-3 last week to the New York Jets. Carr fired Oakland's lone touchdown with 39 seconds left, its first TD in 147 plays. Josh Jacobs became the first rookie running back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, gaining 104 on 17 carries.

The Raiders committed 12 penalties to none for the Chiefs. Among Oakland's fouls was a pass interference ruling made upon replay that wiped out a Mahomes interception. The call gave the Chiefs first-and-goal, and LeSean McCoy cruised in for a 3-yard touchdown as Kansas City went up 31-0 with 6:51 left in the third quarter.

Oakland did not score until the first play of the fourth quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. The boot ended a string of 59 unanswered points by Kansas City against Oakland, including six straight scoreless periods for the Raiders. On successive series in the second quarter, rookie safety Juan Thornhill made a fourth-down stop to set up a Chiefs touchdown drive and then returned an interception 46 yards for another score.

Thornhill's pick-six, one of three first-half takeaways by the Chiefs, gave Kansas City a 21-0 lead before Oakland reached the red zone. The Chiefs' first two touchdowns came off a 3-yard pass and 13-yard run by Mahomes.

