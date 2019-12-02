International Development News
Siakam leads way as Raptors wallop Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 07:11 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 14-for-22 shooting and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Utah Jazz 130-110 on Sunday. Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who are 9-0 to open the season at home, a franchise record. They also are on a season-best seven-game winning streak overall.

Norman Powell had 15 points, Terence Davis II contributed 13 points and Serge Ibaka, returning after missing 10 games with a sprained ankle also had 13. Marc Gasol scored 11 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby each scored 10.

Mike Conley had 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost three of their past four games on a five-game road trip. Jeff Green added 19 points and Donovan Mitchell had 16 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic with 11 points. The Jazz rested many of the starters in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz shot 72 percent and scored 49 points in the third quarter to cut the Raptors' 40-point halftime lead to 21 and whittled the lead to 17 early in the fourth quarter. The Raptors have won 11 of their past 13 meetings with the Jazz.

The Raptors used a 23-2 run to take a 37-20 lead after the first quarter. Siakam had 19 points and Gasol scored 11 in the first quarter. Toronto's lead reached 31 on Siakam's 3-pointer with six minutes remaining in the first half. Powell's 3-pointer with 1:28 bumped the lead 69-30.

Siakam finished the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer and the Raptors led 77-37 at the intermission. The points were a season-best for Toronto in a half, and the 40-point lead was a franchise-record at halftime. Mitchell's 3-pointer reduced the lead to 26 with 6:42 left in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Joe Ingles with 2:42 to play in the third cut the lead to 16. The Raptors led 107-86 after three quarters.

Dante Exum made two free throws early in the fourth quarter to cut Toronto's lead to 17.

