Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals' off season camp gets underway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:04 IST
Rajasthan Royals' off season camp gets underway

Eight players, including new recruits Ankit Rajpoot and Rahul Tewatia, will sweat it out for the next three days at a new training facility at Talegaon as Rajasthan Royals on Monday began its pre-season camp for Indian cricketers ahead of next year's IPL. The Indian cricketers, who are part of the Rajasthan Royals' squad for the upcoming season, will undergo training for three days under the watchful eyes of head of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha.

He will be supported by batting coach Amol Mazumdar, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and UK Academy director Sid Lahiri. The Royals physiotherapist John Gloster is also part of the camp. "This camp is an opportunity to review the level of development of our players over the last 7 months. We will be reviewing both their technical and physical progress to set clear plans for the build up to the IPL," said Bharucha.

"Furthermore after the trading window this will be an extremely beneficial few days to integrate our new players into the Royals family and get a closer look at their outstanding skills." In the next three days, the Indian cricketers will not only train in open nets but also simulate match scenarios with the coaches sharing development plans with each player to help them prepare for the season.

The Indian cricketers present at the camp are Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag and Ankit Rajpoot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports- Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump said in tweet on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.Trump also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from taking advantage of a s...

CORRECTED-Parisians line up to mourn 13 soldiers killed in Mali

Hundreds of Parisians lined the streets of Paris on Monday to pay their respects to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week as hearses bearing their flag-draped coffins crossed the heart of the city.The soldiers died when their helicopt...

Railways operating ratio in 2017-18 was 98.44 pc, worst in 10 years: CAG

The Indian Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 percent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday. A measure of expenditure a...

HC asks Kolkata hospital to compensate kin of girl who died

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a private super-specialty hospital here to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a girl who died following a botched up operation. Upholding an order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh given by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019