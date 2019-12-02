Left Menu
Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

  02-12-2019
Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagan's U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.

The meeting of the youth development also picked Nashim Ali as the coach of the U-15 team with Snehashis Chakraborty. Nirmalya Halder will head the U-13 youth team with Amiyo Kumar Ghosh, the Mariners said in a statement.

