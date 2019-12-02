Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagan's U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.

The meeting of the youth development also picked Nashim Ali as the coach of the U-15 team with Snehashis Chakraborty. Nirmalya Halder will head the U-13 youth team with Amiyo Kumar Ghosh, the Mariners said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)