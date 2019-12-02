Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi player banned by BCCI for age fudging

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:39 IST
Delhi player banned by BCCI for age fudging
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav has been banned by the BCCI from domestic cricket for the next two seasons after being found guilty of fudging his age in under-19 tournaments. Yadav, who is registered with the Delhi & District Cricket Association, has been disqualified by the BCCI with immediate effect and banned from participating in 2020-21 and 2021-22 domestic cricket seasons.

"It is confirmed. We have got intimation from BCCI that Prince Yadav has been found guilty of age fudging," a senior DDCA official told PTI. The BCCI acted on the basis of the certificate issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education in which his date of birth was found to be June 10, 1996. But the cricketer submitted a birth certificate to the BCCI in which his date of birth was shown to be December 12, 2001.

In an e-mail sent to the DDCA, the BCCI said, "Prince Ram Niwas Yadav (Player ID 12968), a player registered by DDCA in the U-19 age group category in 2018-19 season and re-registered in 2019-20. As per the recently issued birth certificate submitted by the cricketer, his date of birth is 12th December 2001. "Acting on a complaint received about the cricketer being over-age, the BCCI checked his records with Central Board of Secondary Education and it was found that Mr. Prince Yadav has passed Class X in 2012 and his actual date of birth is 10th June 1996," the BCCI said in the letter sent to DDCA on November 30.

The BCCI said Yadav has acquired multiple birth certificates to gain undue advantage in the age-group tournaments. "In view of the above, Mr. Prince Yadav is disqualified with immediate effect and banned from participating in any BCCI tournaments for 2 seasons i.e. 2020-21 and 2021-22 BCCI domestic cricket seasons. Further, after completion of his 2-year ban, he is only allowed to participate in Senior Men's Cricket tournaments."

Age fudging is not new in Delhi cricket and some cases are even pending with police as the players have now graduated to senior level. Manjot Kalra and Hemant Singh are two such players now in the senior Delhi team against whom age fudging cases are pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...

UPDATE 7-Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina on Monday, announcing he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in apparent retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting U.S. farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019