Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rapinoe claims women's Ballon d'Or, Alisson wins best keeper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:51 IST
Soccer-Rapinoe claims women's Ballon d'Or, Alisson wins best keeper

Megan Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d'Or award on Monday after leading the United States to a record-extending fourth World Cup title in France this year.

The 34-year-old midfielder, the standout player at the June-July tournament, succeeded Norway's Ada Hegerberg who did not take part in the World Cup. Rapinoe was not present at the ceremony to collect soccer's most prestigious individual accolade in the Theatre du Chatelet, where the show 'An American In Paris' is on.

"I'm so sad I can't make it tonight. It's absolutely incredible congrats to the other nominees. I can't believe I'm the one winning in this field, it's been an incredible year," Rapinoe said in a recorded message. "I want to thank my team mates and the U.S. federation."

Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt, a key player in Ajax Amsterdam's thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals and now at Juventus, won the Kopa trophy for the best Under-21 male player in the world following a vote of international journalists. Alisson Becker, one of four Liverpool players in the top seven for the men's Ballon d'Or, was awarded the new Yashin trophy for the best male goalkeeper of the year.

There was, however, no trophy for the best female Under-21 player or goalkeeper. The men's Ballon d'Or will be presented later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-California congressman Hunter set to plead guilty in campaign finance case

U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, a California Republican, is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday to federal charges stemming from allegations that he and his wife misused 250,000 in campaign funds, court records showed on Monday.A notice...

Soccer-American Rapinoe wins women's Ballon d'Or award

United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe won the womens Ballon dOr award on Monday after helping her country to retain the World Cup in France this year. The 34-year-old was the driving force behind the U.S. team that claimed a record-extendi...

UPDATE 6-U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus

The World Trade Organization on Monday rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting the United States to say it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods. A ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data

The dollar and global stock markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on some imports from Brazil and Argentina, while a drop in new U.S. factory orders in November to their lowest since 2012 dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019