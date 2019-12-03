Soccer-Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award

Left Menu
  • Reuters
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:04 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:04 IST
Argentina's Barcelona forward Lionel Messi claimed the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record sixth time on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who lifted the coveted trophy in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015, beat Liverpool's Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk in a vote of international journalists.

Messi won Spain's Liga title with Barca this year and led Argentina to third place at the Copa America in July.

