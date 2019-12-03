Left Menu
Reports: Reds sign Moustakas to 4-year, $64M deal

  Reuters
  • |
  03-12-2019
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:36 IST
The Cincinnati Reds and free-agent infielder Mike Moustakas have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract, multiple outlets reported Monday. Moustakas, 31, batted .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs in 143 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. He made the All-Star team for the third time.

Moustakas was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft and played his first seven-plus seasons with the Royals, earning All-Star honors in 2015 and 2017 and helping Kansas City win the World Series in 2015. The Royals traded him to the Brewers in July 2018. He was named the 2017 American League Comeback Player of the Year after slugging a career-high 38 homers. Moustakas missed most of the 2016 season with a torn ACL.

He is a career .252 hitter with 1,041 hits, 182 homers, and 561 RBIs in 1,131 games, including 999 career starts at third base. With All-Star Eugenio Suarez at third base in Cincinnati, the Reds are expected to move Moustakas over to the second base. He played 47 games (40 starts) at second last season.

