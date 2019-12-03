White Sox C McCann agrees to one-year contract

Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $5.4 million, the team announced Monday. McCann batted .273 with 18 homers, 60 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 118 games last season, his first with the White Sox. He was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old ranked third among American League catchers in batting average, on-base percentage (.328), total bases (202) and extra-base hits (45). McCann will have competition for playing time behind the plate after the White Sox signed free-agent Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contracts last month. Grandal and McCann are expected to share time at catcher and possibly at designated hitter as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)