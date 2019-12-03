Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks hammer Warriors to end 10-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 08:40 IST
Hawks hammer Warriors to end 10-game skid
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Atlanta point guard Trae Young scored 24 points and helped the Hawks break their 10-game losing streak with a 104-79 win over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday. Young reached the 20-point mark for the 18th time this season and extended his streak of making at least 10 field goals to six games. He was 10-for-19 from the floor with seven assists.

It was the largest margin of victory for Atlanta his season, easily besting the previous high of 17 points against Detroit on Oct. 24. The Hawks gave up 79 fewer points than they allowed in their last game, a 158-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Atlanta had lost nine straight to the Warriors and defeated Golden State for the first time since Feb. 6, 2015.

Rookie De'Andre Hunter scored 18 points but left the game with five minutes remaining and went to the locker room with a hand injury. The Hawks also got a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds from Damian Jones. Golden State got 24 points from Eric Paschall, who has scored in double figures in 11 straight games, the most by a Warrior rookie since Klay Thompson went 14 straight in 2012. Paschall added nine rebounds and six assists. The Warriors also got 15 points from Alec Burks and 10 each from Ky Bowman and Omari Spellman.

The Warriors did not use Draymond Green, who is on a minutes restriction because of a right heel injury. Green played 23 minutes in Sunday's loss at Orlando and coach Steve Kerr opted to sit the veteran on the second leg of a back-to-back. Golden State is 1-4 in the second game of back-to-backs this season and have been swept in three of those.

The Warriors led 23-20 after one quarter, but Atlanta outscored them 29-17 in the second quarter and had a nine-point lead at halftime. The Hawks built the lead to 76-53 after three quarters. The Hawks play again on Wednesday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors play the fourth game of its five-game road trip on Wednesday at Charlotte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-month low amid fresh global trade jitters; Hong Kong down

Shanghai stocks hit a more than three-month low on Tuesday, as Washingtons latest tariffs added to jitters over the prospects of a so-called phase one Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index shed as much as 0.6 to touch its lowes...

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019