Ponting reveals why he prefers Australia's bowling attack over India's

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday revealed that why he prefers his country's bowling attack over India's. Ponting acknowledged that India has assembled a very good bowling lineup over the last couple of years, but he said that Indian spinners tend to struggle in Australian conditions.

"I am taking ours every day of the week. India's is fantastic; Bumrah and Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they've got some very, very good fast bowlers. And when you put Ashwin and Jadeja in there, their attack is very good," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying. "But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have. And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different. And he's bowling as well as I've ever seen him, so there are some even better signs for this Australian attack," he added.

Australia recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the two-match Test series to move to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Australia currently has 176 points from seven matches.

Ponting further said that he does not expect Australia to make any changes in their playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand. "I can't see how there'll be any changes. It has been hard for them here. It hasn't been hot, but the wicket has been flat and hard and they've run in and kept grinding aPonting reveals why he prefers Australia's bowling attack over India'sway like they always do. With a week off now, they will freshen up and I'd expect the same XI," Ponting said.

Australia and New Zealand will take on each other in the first Test at Perth from December 12-16. (ANI)

