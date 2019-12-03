Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia stick to winning formula for New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:34 IST
Australia stick to winning formula for New Zealand
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Australia heavily hinted Tuesday they will field the same XI for their opening Test against New Zealand to the one that thrashed Pakistan, with selectors keen to build a core group of players. Tim Paine's men have proven to far more consistent in recent months, having retained the Ashes in England before a 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan, culminating in their thumping innings and 48-run win in Adelaide on Monday.

Tough opposition awaits with the arrival this month of New Zealand for three Tests -- in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney -- and selectors named an unchanged 13-man squad. "As we said prior to the Pakistan series we are striving to maintain a core group of players," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"The performance of the team against Pakistan was very impressive across all areas." The only omission from the squad was spare batsman Cameron Bancroft, who was on standby but did not play against Pakistan. That means the same batting line-up will start against New Zealand in Perth on December 12, spearheaded by David Warner who made a monumental 335 not out in Adelaide, ably supported by Marnus Labuschagne who hit a second successive century.

"David Warner has been in exceptional form with the bat. The support he received from Joe Burns in Brisbane and Marnus Labuschagne in Adelaide was exactly what we had been asking for from the top order," said Hohns. "They delivered, setting up both matches in what was an outstanding all-round performance. We are backing the current batting line-up to continue their form across the next three Tests."

A fiery six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc in Adelaide all but ensured he will start in Perth alongside Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon with Hohns saying squad members Michael Neser and James Pattinson "will continue as cover". Australia reserved the right to add another player to the squad, particularly if conditions in Melbourne or Sydney call for an allrounder or second spinner.

Australia: Tim Paine (capt), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company however, did not disclose the financial details ...

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019