Balanced Pacers blow past Grizzlies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:54 IST
Seven Pacers players scored in double figures, Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double, and visiting Indiana Pacers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-104 on Monday Scoring distribution keyed Indiana on an efficient offensive night. The Pacers shot 50 percent from the floor, and 16 of 38 (42.1 percent) from behind the 3-point arc. Central to the outstanding night from long range, reserves Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday had 15 and 11 points, respectively. They combined to make eight of Indiana's 3-pointers.

Indiana's balanced scoring approach flowed through excellent ball movement, with 31 of the team's 44 made field goals coming off assists. Malcolm Brogdon, who scored a team-high 19 points, also led the squad with nine assists. Sabonis' eight assists put him two shy of a triple-double. He registered 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Myles Turner rebounded from a poor outing on Saturday in Philadelphia, where Indiana's five-game winning streak ended. He scored 17 points after notching just three against the 76ers. Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Pacers. Indiana completed the season sweep of Memphis in their second meeting over an eight-day span. The Pacers' 126-114 win in Indiana on Nov. 25 was overshadowed when Grizzlies rookie standout guard Ja Morant crashed into a photographer and briefly came out of the game.

Morant played in the two Memphis games following the trip to Indiana but missed his second consecutive appearance on Monday. Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 31 points, marking his first 30-plus-point effort of the season.

Dillon Brooks, who led Memphis to a Sunday win at Minnesota with 26 points, scored 19 on Monday but fouled out with 5:23 remaining. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins tinkered with the lineup in both games sans Morant, starting former Pacer Solomon Hill on Monday. Hill scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and came away with three steals.

De'Anthony Melton also reached double digits in playing time for just the fourth outing on the season. He logged 25 minutes, recording 16 points and nine rebounds, both season highs. --Field Level Media

