Grant nets pair as Ducks hand Kings another road loss

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 11:23 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 11:23 IST
Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Monday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the NHL's Southern California rivals. Carter Rowney added a goal and an assist, Jakob Silfverberg also scored and Hampus Lindholm had three assists for the Ducks (12-12-4). Goaltender Ryan Miller, 39, who started because John Gibson was sidelined by an illness, made 34 saves to improve to 4-1-0 this season.

Kurtis MacDermid and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored and Jack Campbell stopped 16 of 20 shots for the Kings (11-15-2), whose winless streak on the road reached nine games (0-8-1). Los Angeles last won an away game on Oct. 22 at Winnipeg. The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes and the Kings never caught up.

Grant opened the scoring 5:14 into the game, powering home the rebound of Nicolas Deslauriers' shot from the blue line. Rowney got the secondary assist. Silfverberg scored a rare power-play goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff dot at 9:47 off a pass from Lindholm. Rickard Rakell also assisted for the Ducks, who entered the game last in the league with the man advantage at just 10 percent.

MacDermid scored on a wrist shot from the left point through a maze of players at 6:01 of the second to pull the Kings within 2-1. Trevor Lewis and Michael Amadio were credited with assists. But Rowney restored the two-goal edge less than a minute later, taking a cross-crease pass through the legs of two players from Lindholm and firing the puck into the net at 6:57. Michael Del Zotto, who was a healthy scratch the previous four games, also got a helper on what proved to be the winner.

The Kings again pulled within a goal at 11:42 of the second as Prokhorkin took a pass from Sean Walker at the blue line, split two Anaheim defenders and beat Miller with a nifty backhander. Tyler Toffoli got the secondary assist. Grant's empty-netter at 19:22 sealed the victory.

