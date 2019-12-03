Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ coach optimistic over Boult, de Grandhomme fitness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 11:43 IST
Cricket-NZ coach optimistic over Boult, de Grandhomme fitness
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is "quietly optimistic" that injured pace bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will be available for his side's three-test series that starts against Australia in Perth next week. Boult (ribs) and de Grandhomme (stomach muscle) missed the second test against England in Hamilton, which ended in a draw on Tuesday after rain washed out the final two sessions. New Zealand won the series 1-0.

"They're both progressing well, which is encouraging for us," Stead told reporters, adding that they would undergo a light fitness test on Wednesday before a more rigorous assessment on Friday. "Colin could have kept bowling through the test match, so he's probably a little bit more advanced, but Trent scrubbed up well today, which was really encouraging.

"I don't know if I'm really confident - I'm quietly optimistic. "Both are going to have to prove their fitness a couple of days out and bowl a decent spell of probably 10-12 overs at least," he added.

"It's a real balancing act because you don't want to push them too early either, and make them worse." The pair are key components in the New Zealand squad but the side has developed depth in recent years to cope with absences -- Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell replaced Boult and de Grandhomme in Hamilton and fitted in seamlessly.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was brought into the squad for the first time but did not make his debut though with the first match in Perth a day-night encounter and likely to provide bounce and pace he could come into serious consideration for the game that starts on Dec. 12. Skipper Kane Williamson said he was pleased with how the squad had progressed in the England series.

"We have a lot of big cricket coming up over 'The Ditch' (Tasman Sea) and it will be a tough challenge, but a couple of good matches for us," he said. "We always know that going over there will be tough.

"It's important that we keep playing what is in front of us. That was a positive (outcome) in these two matches."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in larg...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it fails to recognise terrorism threats -Erdogan

Turkey will oppose NATOs plan for the defence of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognise groups that Turkey deems terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.Relations ...

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019